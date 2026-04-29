Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Spata, Greece
Cottage
Spata, Greece
Area 1 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain,…
$2,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Spata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Spata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$743,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go