Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sitia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sitia, Greece

;
houses
5
6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 378 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$226,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage in Sitia, Greece
Cottage
Sitia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the s…
$826,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
For Sale Luxury Seafront Villa – Sitia, Crete Private Seafront Luxury Villas Complex wi…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 650 m²
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
$944,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go