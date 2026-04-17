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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Amphipolis Municipality
13
Serres Municipality
7
Serres
7
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6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Nils OttNils Ott

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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