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Townhouses for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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Amphipolis Municipality
11
Serres Municipality
6
Serres
6
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17 properties total found
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 66 m²
Two-level maisonette, 66 m², on a 53 m² plot, just 180 meters from the sea Are you loo…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
Maisonette under construction, with a total area of 53 sq.m., energy class A. It features …
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The…
$169,355
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 66 m²
Two-level maisonette, 66 m², on a 53 m² plot, just 180 meters from the sea Are you loo…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 63 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The maisonette has…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
For sale townhouse area of 53 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The townhous…
$157,049
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 66 m²
Two-level maisonette, 66 m², on a 53 m² plot, just 180 meters from the sea Are you loo…
$205,443
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale townhouse area of 60 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The…
$174,629
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
$200,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 73 m²
Luxurious Maisonettes in the Heart of Ofrynio Beach – A Unique Opportunity for Residence & I…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale townhouse area of 60 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The…
$173,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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