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Residential properties for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

;
Amphipolis Municipality
28
Serres Municipality
11
Serres
9
Visaltia Municipality
4
46 properties total found
Apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 34 m²
For sale ground floor apartment of 34.35 sq.m., with a small private garden on the frontage,…
$101,965
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kerdylia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kerdylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5186 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Nea Kerdilia for € 750.000 . This 200 s…
$863,139
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Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 66 m²
Two-level maisonette, 66 m², on a 53 m² plot, just 180 meters from the sea Are you loo…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one WC, 2 s…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Area 400 m²
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 71 m²
Luxury Residence with Private Pool and Sea View – Only 180m from the Coast For sale: a…
$289,274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 82 m²
Luxury Maisonette with Private Pool and Unobstructed Sea View – Just 180m from the Coast …
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
Maisonette under construction, with a total area of 53 sq.m., energy class A. It features …
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The…
$169,355
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 70 m²
For Sale: 70 sq.m. Detached House with Panoramic Sea & Mountain View – Kerdylia In a m…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 66 m²
Two-level maisonette, 66 m², on a 53 m² plot, just 180 meters from the sea Are you loo…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Amphipolis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amphipolis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.200.000 . This 261 sq.…
$1,38M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 63 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The maisonette has…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
For sale townhouse area of 53 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The townhous…
$157,049
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$247,949
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Nigrita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nigrita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale apartment of 91 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$86,569
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 66 m²
Two-level maisonette, 66 m², on a 53 m² plot, just 180 meters from the sea Are you loo…
$205,443
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale townhouse area of 60 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The…
$174,629
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$114,256
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
$200,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 73 m²
Luxurious Maisonettes in the Heart of Ofrynio Beach – A Unique Opportunity for Residence & I…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 82 m²
Luxury Maisonette with Sea View – Only 180m from the Coast For sale: a luxury two-leve…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Aidonochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aidonochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Serres Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$247,949
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Area 44 m²
For Sale – Modern Apartment 44 m² with 16.5 m² Balcony : first-floor apartment with a …
$161,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Serres Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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