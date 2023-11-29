Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Serres
17
Serres Municipality
17
Stavros
4
Asprovalta
3
17 properties total found
2 room apartment with furnishings in Arethousa, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Arethousa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€85,000
Close
2 room apartment in Asprovalta, Greece
2 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€125,000
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Close
3 room apartment with mountain view in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€105,000
Close
Villa 3 room villa in Amphipoli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Amphipoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.200.000 . This 261 sq.…
€1,20M
2 room house in Sitochori, Greece
2 room house
Sitochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
Sitochori, Serres: For sale a detached house of 130 sq.m. on 2 levels on a plot of 320 sq.m.…
€30,000
3 room house in Achinos, Greece
3 room house
Achinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Achinos, Serres: For sale a detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 1500sq.m. with 25 trees …
€30,000
3 room house in Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
€180,000
3 room house in Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
€130,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
€320,000
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Anthi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Anthi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Serres. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€55,000
Close
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€270,000
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
€140,000
Close
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has one level. A view of …
€170,000
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€150,000
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€320,000
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Close
