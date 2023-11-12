Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Serres Municipality
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€270,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has one level. A view of …
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€150,000

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir