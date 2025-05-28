Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Serres Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$461,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go