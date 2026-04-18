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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

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3 bedroom apartment in Ano Vrontou, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Ano Vrontou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 3 levels. Ground…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
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