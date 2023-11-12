Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Serres Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Serres Municipality, Greece

Serres
20
Asprovalta
4
Stavros
4
20 properties total found
2 room apartment with furnishings in Arethousa, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Arethousa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€85,000
2 room apartment in Asprovalta, Greece
2 room apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€125,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Amphipoli, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Amphipoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 261 m²
Floor -1
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Arethousa, Greece
2 room apartment
Arethousa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1059 - Apartment FOR SALE in Arethousa Center for €75.000 . This 110 sq. m.…
€75,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€105,000
Villa 3 room villa in Amphipoli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Amphipoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Property Code: HPS3039 - Villa FOR SALE in Amfipoli Palaiokomi for €1.200.000 . This 261 sq.…
€1,20M
2 room house in Sitochori, Greece
2 room house
Sitochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
Sitochori, Serres: For sale a detached house of 130 sq.m. on 2 levels on a plot of 320 sq.m.…
€30,000
3 room house in Achinos, Greece
3 room house
Achinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Achinos, Serres: For sale a detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 1500sq.m. with 25 trees …
€30,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€120,000
3 room house in Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
€180,000
3 room house in Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
€130,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
€300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Anthi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Anthi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Serres. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€55,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
€140,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has one level. A view of …
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000

Property types in Serres Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Serres Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir