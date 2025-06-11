Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

Municipality of Megara
6
Municipal Unit of Megara
6
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia
3
Municipal Unit of Vilia
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 41 sq.m. located on the 1st floor of a building …
$131,436
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza -- Asyrmatos 215 Sq.m., 4 Be…
$948,229
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 85 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of…
$536,031
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale with an area of 54 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$200,012
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette 75 sq.m. in Nikiti, Halkidiki.The house consists of t…
$308,589
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for sale of 44 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$97,149
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
$194,216
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale two luxury villas with a total area of 400 sq.m., including basements, with panoram…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens Center: Galatsi -- Perivolia 180 Sq.m., 4 Bedro…
$559,798
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 38 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
$186,297
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Area 27 m²
Studios are located in the complex in a popular tourist village Kallithea 850 meters to the …
$131,343
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS5565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Nea Paralia for € 320.000 . Thi…
$366,407
Leave a request

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go