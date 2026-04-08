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Pool Houses for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Peristeri
16
Municipality of Ilion
9
Municipality of Petroupoli
4
Municipality of Chaidari
3
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Regional Unit of West Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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