Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece

apartments
5
houses
4
9 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 279 m²
$384,623
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens West: Chaidari - 157 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathr…
$407,248
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$221,151
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$198,469
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens West: Chaidari - 138 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$463,810
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$166,714
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$351,574
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$396,938
