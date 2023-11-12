Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

12 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€480,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€3,00M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourth floo…
€600,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€3,05M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€850,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
The townhouse is located in the Ekali area. Bank property
€500,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fifth floor…
€520,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor…
€1,000,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€1,20M
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€400,000

