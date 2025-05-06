Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor cons…
$542,747
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor -1
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$110,379
