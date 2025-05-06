Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
123
Municipality of Piraeus
122
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis
11
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona
6
22 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$290,563
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece We offer serviced apartments wi…
$282,957
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$335,265
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$357,616
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$346,440
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$678,433
Close
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 4th floor consist…
$704,056
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$290,563
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$418,376
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$260,936
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$336,393
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece We offer sea view apar…
$275,663
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$777,589
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a 45 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
$257,806
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$469,371
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence close to the port of Piraeus, Greece We offer new sea view apartment…
$114,431
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$352,162
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
This wider area of Piraeus is called Freattyda and has always been the epicenter of life, tr…
$304,207
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$297,467
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$412,279
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Perama, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Perama, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$213,967
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$614,652
Close
Property types in Regional Unit of Piraeus

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
