  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
123
Municipality of Piraeus
122
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis
11
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona
6
Apartment Delete
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$250,498
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 139 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$424,804
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$360,091
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on grou…
$260,677
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$412,279
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
