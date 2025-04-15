Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Perama
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Perama, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Perama, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Perama, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$213,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Perama, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Perama, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
For sale- residential from Apartment- Piraias: Prama- 117 SQ.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroms, 1 K…
$136,228
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Perama, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes