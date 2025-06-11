Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$97,079
1 room Cottage in Agoriani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agoriani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
$2,86M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$628,161
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$171,317
