Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Dorida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€300,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Eptalofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Castle, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€85,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Vinian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vinian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
€150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of liv…
€500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Eratini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
€170,000

