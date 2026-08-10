Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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Cottages in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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Delphi Municipality
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3 properties total found
Cottage in Lilaia, Greece
Cottage
Lilaia, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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