Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
9
Volos Municipality
7
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
3
Municipla unit of Milies
3
13 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ayios Apostolos o Neos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ayios Apostolos o Neos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$234,685
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$782,807
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Melies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Melies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bedro…
$344,435
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$292,248
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$281,811
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$335,265
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$424,669
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$111,196
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Tsankarada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Tsankarada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$824,557
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$333,998
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$125,249
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
$357,616
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$166,999
