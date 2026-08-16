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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
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