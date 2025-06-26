Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Regional Unit of Central Athens
  Residential
  Townhouse
  Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
14
Municipality of Athens
14
Municipality of Ilioupoli
14
Municipality of Zografos
4
7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 600 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floor consis…
$2,96M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 level…
$976,524
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 level…
$1,04M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consis…
$976,524
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consis…
$308,070
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consis…
$476,637
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor consis…
$604,515
