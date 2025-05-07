Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kavala Municipality, Greece

1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Kavala, Agios Pavlos: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. located on the 4th floor of a build…
$273
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Byronas: AVAILABLE until June 15, 2025. For rent FURNISHED Apartment near Rapsani be…
$452
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st …
$841
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Kavala, Panagia: Available from 1/10 - 30/4 For rent renovated apartment of 73 sq.m. on the …
$387
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Agios Loukas: Studio for rent 30sq.m. located on the ground floor opposite the unive…
$325
per month
1 room apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Palio: For rent with DAILY RENT 120 € for summer holidays Lux apartment 70 sq.m., ac…
$126
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Studio for rent 50sq.m. in Kalamitsa, Kavala. It consists of 1 bedroom, living room and bath…
$368
per month
3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 7
Kavala, Center (7th Division): AVAILABLE from October 15 to June 15. FURNISHED Apartment for…
$578
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Available from June 2. For rent FURNISHED Studio 27sq.m. on the 1st f…
$324
per month
3 room apartment in Palio, Greece
3 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE 220 €. HOST 8 PERSONS. MINIMUM ACCOMMODATION 5 NIGHTS SEASONAL MAISONETTE IN THE…
$231
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Corner Apartment for rent 65 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of the buil…
$442
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Kavala, DEPOS: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 56sq.m. on the ground floor. It …
$417
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Studio for rent in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 280€ (Listing No MZ055). An…
$324
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: For rent fully FURNISHED two-room studio 50 sq.m. on the 5th floor. I…
$452
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΒΓ41). Ano…
$841
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. on the raised ground floor with individual heati…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kavala, NEAR the Center (KAMARES): For rent, fully furnished two-room Studio 50 sq.m. on the…
$375
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Georgios: 70 sq.m. floor apartment for rent. facade on the 1st floor with indi…
$421
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor wit…
$374
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agia Paraskevi:AVAILABLE FROM 1/10/25. For rent bright Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st…
$541
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: For rent semi-furnished bright Apartment of 95 sq.m. facade on the 2nd floor…
$494
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Potamoudia: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. in a new building on the 1st floor wi…
$372
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, DEPOS: Available from September 15 to June 15. Studio for rent 45 sq.m. on the 1st f…
$400
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agia Varvara: For rent either for a long term or for a 9 month lease renovated Apart…
$473
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: For your Summer vacations 80 sq.m. apartment for rent. fully furnished an…
$105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent FURNISHED Studio 50sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consist…
$454
per month
3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Kavala, Center: Apartment for rent 150 sq.m. on an elevated ground floor with individual oil…
$593
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Vyronas: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consi…
$437
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: For rent ONLY TO STUDENTS Studio 30 sq.m. located on the groun…
$210
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Panagia: Apartment for rent 80sq.m., elevated ground floor with individual oil heati…
$644
per month
