Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

94 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
For rent apartment of 85 sq.m. in Sougielos, Kavala. It is refurbished and fully furnished a…
$341
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
AEleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, two apartments…
$87
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Apartment for rent 67 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building in the ci…
$754
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Corner Apartment for rent 65 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of the buil…
$442
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor wit…
$370
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
DAILY LEASE € 100. HOSPITALS 5 PERSONS. APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO 200M. FROM THE BEAC…
$105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartm…
$115
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: For rent by DAILY LEASE Apartment 120 sq.m. on the 1st floo…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: For rent fully FURNISHED two-room studio 50 sq.m. on the 5th floor. I…
$452
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
DAILY RENT. €140 ACCOMMODATES 5 PEOPLE. Apartment for rent 68 sq.m. in Nea Peramos, Kavala, …
$147
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE € 190. FOR 8 PERSONS. LUXURY APARTMENT FOR RENT IN N.ΙRAKLEITSA, BEYOND THE SEA.…
$200
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
SEZON 3000€ HOSES 4 PERSONS For rent apartment of 60 sq.m. in Nea Peramos, Kavala, for the s…
$73
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ44). Ano…
$841
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Byronas: AVAILABLE until June 15, 2025. For rent FURNISHED Apartment near Rapsani be…
$452
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 130. HOSPITALS 6 PERSONS. APARTMENT FOR RENT 100 SQ.M. IN NEW PERAMO, VERY CLO…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, 7hs Merarxias: Lease from 1 OCTOBER - 30 June 2023. Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. on the…
$368
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1st to JUNE 30th Apartment 65 sq.m. located on th…
$421
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
LUXURY HOUSE DAILY LEASE 300 €. ACCOMMODATE 10 PEOPLE LUXURIOUS APARTMENT IN PALIO TSIFLIKI…
$315
per month
Studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$115
per month
3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 7
Kavala, Center (7th Division): AVAILABLE from October 15 to June 15. FURNISHED Apartment for…
$578
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Dexameni: AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE. FURNISHED Apartment for rent 115 sq.m. on the 2nd fl…
$473
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASING 140 € HOSPITAL TO 6 PERSONS Rental N. Irakleitsa new luxurious maisonette loca…
$147
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ43). Ano…
$841
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
PER NIGHT 80 €. FOR 6-8 PEOPLE. APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO, 50 METERS FROM THE SEA, FU…
$84
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
DAILY Lease 100 €. It hosts 4-5 PEOPLE SUMMER HOUSE for vacations apartment of 60 sq.m. in N…
$105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Studio of 47 sq.m. on the 1st floor of an apartment building VERY C…
$94
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent from 1/7/2025, a 55 sq m apartment located on the 1st floor of a…
$460
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Kavala, Rapsani: Studio apartment for rent 48 sq.m. on the ground floor with autonomous oil …
$360
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$136
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: DAILY RENTAL € 120 IT Host 5-6 PEOPLE. SUMMER Holidays in NEA PERAM…
$126
per month
