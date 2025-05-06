Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

1 room studio apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Newly built maisonettes 33 sq.m. near the sea. They consist of a …
$131
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. 50 sq.m. studio for rent by t…
$105
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
AEleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, two apartments…
$87
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
DAILY LEASE 100 €. .SERVING YOUR HOLIDAYS IN A GREAT APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE NEA IRAKL…
$105
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE with DAILY RENT. For rent a newly built corner apartme…
$207
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6
DAILY LEASING:   JULY - AUGUST € 170, JUNE € 130 HOSΤES AS 5 PERSONS.   Holiday rental apa…
$178
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Ground floor Apartment 97 sq.m. for rent. with independent oil heat…
$510
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day studio apartment …
$95
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASING 140 € HOSPITAL TO 6 PERSONS Rental N. Irakleitsa new luxurious maisonette loca…
$147
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASING 170 €. SEASIDE APARTMENT FOR RENTAL IN THE SEA, LUXURY, NEW DESIGN, FULLY FURN…
$178
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 130. HOSPITALS 6 PERSONS. APARTMENT FOR RENT 100 SQ.M. IN NEW PERAMO, VERY CLO…
$136
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
DAILY RENT. €140 ACCOMMODATES 5 PEOPLE. Apartment for rent 68 sq.m. in Nea Peramos, Kavala, …
$147
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
PER NIGHT 80 €. FOR 6-8 PEOPLE. APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO, 50 METERS FROM THE SEA, FU…
$84
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE with DAILY RENT. For rent a newly built corner apartme…
$184
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE € 200. QUARTERLY LEASE € 8,000. SEMI-HALF OF € 10,000. For rent detached house, …
$210
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Daily rent of € 100. It accommodates 6 people. Apartment for rent in Nea Peramos 100sq.m. in…
$105
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
HOSΤES 6 PEOPLE. DAILY LEASE € 150 For rent apartment 140sqm in a detached house in Nea Ira…
$178
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: For rent by DAILY LEASE Apartment 120 sq.m. on the 1st floo…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENT. Two apartments for daily rent, located…
$98
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for rent in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 220€ per night(Lis…
$231
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
DAILY LEASE € 100. HOSPITALS 5 PERSONS. APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO 200M. FROM THE BEAC…
$105
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
DAILY Lease 100 €. It hosts 4-5 PEOPLE SUMMER HOUSE for vacations apartment of 60 sq.m. in N…
$105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$136
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
HOSΤES AS 5 PERSONS. DAILY LEASE: JUNE € 120, JULY - AUGUST € 150. Holiday rental apartment …
$157
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
DAILY LEASE 80 €. PERSONS 5-6 PERSONS. NEW APARTMENT FOR RENT FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED W…
$84
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 100. FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO 50 METERS F…
$105
per month
Studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$115
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE € 190. FOR 8 PERSONS. LUXURY APARTMENT FOR RENT IN N.ΙRAKLEITSA, BEYOND THE SEA.…
$200
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
LUXURY HOUSE DAILY LEASE 300 €. ACCOMMODATE 10 PEOPLE LUXURIOUS APARTMENT IN PALIO TSIFLIKI…
$315
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: For rent for summer holidays with daily rent 120 € for family 4-6 p…
$126
per month
