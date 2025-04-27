Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kavala, Greece

1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Available from June 2. For rent FURNISHED Studio 27sq.m. on the 1st f…
$324
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Kavala, Center: Available from September to June 30. For rent renovated Studio 25 sq.m. faca…
$284
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ44). Ano…
$841
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, 7hs Merarxias: Lease from 1 OCTOBER - 30 June 2023. Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. on the…
$368
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Apartment for rent 67 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building in the ci…
$754
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Dexameni: Apartment for rent 100 sq.m. located on the ground floor of the building. …
$473
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1st to JUNE 30th Apartment 65 sq.m. located on th…
$421
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Studio for rent 50sq.m. in Kalamitsa, Kavala. It consists of 1 bedroom, living room and bath…
$368
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Potamoudia: For rent renovated Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor with individual heati…
$374
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
FROM 1 MAJ. Apartment for rent in Dexameni, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No…
$396
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent FURNISHED Studio 50sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consist…
$454
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. on the raised ground floor with individual heati…
$400
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Apartment for rent 100 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building in the c…
$679
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Agios Loukas: Studio for rent 30sq.m. located on the ground floor opposite the unive…
$325
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor wit…
$356
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent from 1/7/2025, a 55 sq m apartment located on the 1st floor of a…
$460
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st …
$841
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Dexameni: AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE. FURNISHED Apartment for rent 115 sq.m. on the 2nd fl…
$473
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Souyoulou: Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. for rent. on the 3rd floor with elevator. It co…
$315
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the grou…
$841
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: For rent ONLY TO STUDENTS Studio 30 sq.m. located on the groun…
$210
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Vyronas: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consi…
$437
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Corner Apartment for rent 65 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of the buil…
$442
per month
3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent a fully renovated 100 sq.m. Apartment on the 1st floor with elevato…
$1,310
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
KAVALA ABOVE KALAMITSA Pets allowed. Furnished renovated apartment of 45 sq.m. for rent in K…
$315
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Byronas: AVAILABLE until June 15, 2025. For rent FURNISHED Apartment near Rapsani be…
$452
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: For rent fully FURNISHED two-room studio 50 sq.m. on the 5th floor. I…
$452
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, DEPOS: Available from September 15 to June 15. Studio for rent 45 sq.m. on the 1st f…
$400
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agia Varvara: For rent either for a long term or for a 9 month lease renovated Apart…
$473
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Studio for rent in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 280€ (Listing No MZ055). An…
$324
per month
