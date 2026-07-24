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Studios for sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Psakoudia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
The studio is located in Psakoudia village 500 meters from the beach. The studio is located …
$159,842
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