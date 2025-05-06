Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

Galatista
3
Ormylia
3
12 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$250,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Metamorphose, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorphose, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$502,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$224,277
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Ormylia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$406,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Psakoudia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a detached house of 360 sq.m. located in the Psakoudia village, Sithonia, Halkid…
$894,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$419,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

