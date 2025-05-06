Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

Galatista
3
Ormylia
3
18 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$480,546
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$250,498
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$375,748
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
Price on request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Metamorphose, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorphose, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$502,897
Cottage 1 bedroom in Palaiokastro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 139 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$194,477
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$244,377
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 6 storeroo…
$391,142
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$344,435
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,57M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokastro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$178,709
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$678,433
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$260,936
Cottage 7 rooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a firepl…
$279,387
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$396,622
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$141,916
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$357,616
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$419,496
