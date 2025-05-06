Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

1 room apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
1 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
$87,169
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$338,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Gerakine, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$244,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
