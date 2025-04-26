Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Piraeus, Greece

11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence close to the port of Piraeus, Greece We offer new sea view apartment…
$114,431
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 7
Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece A new apartment c…
$140,438
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near a metro station and all necessary infrastructure, Piraeus, Greece We off…
$271,698
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece We offer serviced apartments wi…
$282,957
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence close to the metro station and the port, Piraeus, Greece We offer flats and d…
$326,038
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 6
Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greec…
$116,287
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece Apartments on the Athens Rivi…
$520,142
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece We offer sea view apar…
$275,663
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 9
Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece We offer furnished and servic…
$400,357
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence near the university, in the heart of Pireus, Greece We offer serviced studios. F…
$124,834
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 6
Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$146,717
