Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Piraeus, Greece

penthouses
3
studios
6
1 BHK
52
2 BHK
50
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a townhouse of 86 sq.m. in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$309,367
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a 104 sq.m. townhouse in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located on …
$324,835
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a 93 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
$268,118
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go