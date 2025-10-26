Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Piraeus, Greece

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P1 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with a private terra…
$348,128
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P2 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with stunning panora…
$348,128
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
$325,695
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/6
Piraeus is a bustling port city located near Athens, the capital city of Greece. This mean…
$174,616
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/7
🏡 Maisonette M.5Level: Ground & Mezzanine (ground + mezzanine floor)Type: Two-level apartmen…
$350,700
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go