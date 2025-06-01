Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Peraia, Greece

7 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Two autonomous, identical houses, of 250 sq.m. each, extended on 3 levels are for sale : Sem…
$469,371
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$506,215
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$407,060
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$647,694
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,15M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
