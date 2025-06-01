Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Peraia, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$506,215
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$407,060
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$1,38M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,336
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,059
