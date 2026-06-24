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New houses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Peloponnese Region
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Argolis Regional Unit
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Municipality of Ermionida
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Municipal Unit of Ermioni
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Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Show all Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
$571,353
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious Peloponnese region, ideal both for holidays and permanent living, as well as for obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program. 📍 Location • Thermisia, Peloponnese, Greece • 1…
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