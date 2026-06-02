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Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa

Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
$577,120
;
13
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ID: 38019
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  • Region
    Peloponnese Region
  • City
    Municipality of Ermionida
  • Address
    Galatas Thermisia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa

Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious Peloponnese region, ideal both for holidays and permanent living, as well as for obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program.

📍 Location
• Thermisia, Peloponnese, Greece
• 15 minutes to Ermioni Marina
• 20 minutes to Hydra and Spetses Islands
• 5 minutes to Plepi Beach with crystal-clear waters
• Approximately 2.5 hours from Athens

💰 Price
• From €500,000
• Eligible for Golden Visa

🏠 Villa Features
• House size: 126 m²
• 2 floors
• 2 bedrooms
• Spacious living room with open-plan kitchen
• Panoramic terraces and balconies with sea views
• Private plot
• Garage parking space

Advantages
• Sea view
• High level of privacy
• Low-density development
• Natural stone finishes
• Option to install a private swimming pool
• Landscaped surroundings
• Modern energy-efficient concept

🌿 Eco-Friendly Technologies
• Geothermal system
• Independent water supply
• Private sewage management system
• High energy-efficiency rating
• Reduced operating costs

📈 Investment Potential
• One of the most promising resort regions in Greece
• Surrounded by luxury resorts, yacht marinas, and international hospitality projects
• Strong demand for premium rental properties
• Growth potential driven by major investments in the region

The perfect combination of Mediterranean lifestyle, privacy, modern technologies, and investment appeal.

Location on the map

Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Leisure

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Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
$577,120
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