Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa

🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious Peloponnese region, ideal both for holidays and permanent living, as well as for obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program.
📍 Location
• Thermisia, Peloponnese, Greece
• 15 minutes to Ermioni Marina
• 20 minutes to Hydra and Spetses Islands
• 5 minutes to Plepi Beach with crystal-clear waters
• Approximately 2.5 hours from Athens
💰 Price
• From €500,000
• Eligible for Golden Visa
🏠 Villa Features
• House size: 126 m²
• 2 floors
• 2 bedrooms
• Spacious living room with open-plan kitchen
• Panoramic terraces and balconies with sea views
• Private plot
• Garage parking space
✨ Advantages
• Sea view
• High level of privacy
• Low-density development
• Natural stone finishes
• Option to install a private swimming pool
• Landscaped surroundings
• Modern energy-efficient concept
🌿 Eco-Friendly Technologies
• Geothermal system
• Independent water supply
• Private sewage management system
• High energy-efficiency rating
• Reduced operating costs
📈 Investment Potential
• One of the most promising resort regions in Greece
• Surrounded by luxury resorts, yacht marinas, and international hospitality projects
• Strong demand for premium rental properties
• Growth potential driven by major investments in the region
The perfect combination of Mediterranean lifestyle, privacy, modern technologies, and investment appeal.