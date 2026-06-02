Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa

🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa

Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious Peloponnese region, ideal both for holidays and permanent living, as well as for obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program.

📍 Location

• Thermisia, Peloponnese, Greece

• 15 minutes to Ermioni Marina

• 20 minutes to Hydra and Spetses Islands

• 5 minutes to Plepi Beach with crystal-clear waters

• Approximately 2.5 hours from Athens

💰 Price

• From €500,000

• Eligible for Golden Visa

🏠 Villa Features

• House size: 126 m²

• 2 floors

• 2 bedrooms

• Spacious living room with open-plan kitchen

• Panoramic terraces and balconies with sea views

• Private plot

• Garage parking space

✨ Advantages

• Sea view

• High level of privacy

• Low-density development

• Natural stone finishes

• Option to install a private swimming pool

• Landscaped surroundings

• Modern energy-efficient concept

🌿 Eco-Friendly Technologies

• Geothermal system

• Independent water supply

• Private sewage management system

• High energy-efficiency rating

• Reduced operating costs

📈 Investment Potential

• One of the most promising resort regions in Greece

• Surrounded by luxury resorts, yacht marinas, and international hospitality projects

• Strong demand for premium rental properties

• Growth potential driven by major investments in the region

The perfect combination of Mediterranean lifestyle, privacy, modern technologies, and investment appeal.