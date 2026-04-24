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Residential properties for sale in Patras, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Patras, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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