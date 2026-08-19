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Split level flats and apartments in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

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4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This impressive, key-ready maisonette in Panorama, Synoikismos Nomou 751 offers bo…
$853,068
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Agency
Vista Estate
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a stunning, key ready maisonette offering 210 square meters of internal space. Thi…
$1,36M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
A spacious maisonette offering 250 square meters of internal living space, set in the desira…
$671,080
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a spacious key ready maisonette with a total internal area of 230 square mters, …
$591,460
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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