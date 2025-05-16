Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

38 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
$297,849
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$135,921
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$312,914
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$245,861
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,810
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$545,505
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$609,713
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Wonderful home tastefully decorated with a corner lot including 1,200 sq meters of manicured…
$278,365
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
$358,001
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spectacular showcase property offers multiple and flexible life choices, the home is  1…
$218,252
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of  150 s.m., built on a…
$641,518
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Polihrono, this gorgeous home with 105 sq meters of living area and gardens with …
$288,556
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
$200,390
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
$1,06M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$219,186
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Impressive house 110 SQ M, in Kassandra Halkidiki for sale, fully furnished and equipped to …
$435,546
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exquisitely renovated and architecturally designed to reflect traditional modern elegance lu…
$814,358
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$584,496
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$897,619
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
$678,433
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
$660,469
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This wonderful property full of charm is under construction and is  located close to the pic…
$442,869
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$187,874
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
We are honored to introduce this charming 3-bedroom home + loft, located in the gated commun…
$614,162
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This South-oriented modern villa is located in the luxury urbanization of Kassandra Nea Skio…
$685,392
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This breathtaking new property combines a dreamy location and spectacular views with spaciou…
$436,005
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$497,447
