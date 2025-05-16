Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$219,186
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$480,546
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
