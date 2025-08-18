Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the ultimate opportunity for the home of your dreams! An exceptional 158 sq.m. vill…
$572,903
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
This brand new, furnished maisonette in Paliouri combines luxury with stunning sea views. Wi…
$456,971
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Enjoy absolute tranquility and luxury in this stunning three-level maisonette, with a total …
$908,544
Realting.com
