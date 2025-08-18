Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
This is a spacious 115 sq m maisonette, built in 2010 and fully renovated in 2021, which is …
$327,037
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Are you interested in a property in Kassandra, Halkidiki, suitable for obtaining a Golden Vi…
$462,952
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique stone-built house, located right in front of the beach. Constructed with traditiona…
$1,60M
TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
An excellent detached house is for sale in Pefkohori, Halkidiki, ideal for those looking for…
$571,214
Cottage in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage
Polychrono, Greece
Number of floors 2
Detached house just a stone's throw from the sea In a quiet, privileged location in Kassand…
$1,14M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Ανακαλύψτε αυτό το όμορφα ανακαινισμένο σπίτι 120 τ.μ. στο γραφικό χωριό Παλιούρι. Χτισμένο …
$320,305
