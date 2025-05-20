Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go