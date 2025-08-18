Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Terrace

Terraced Cottages for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique stone-built house, located right in front of the beach. Constructed with traditiona…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go