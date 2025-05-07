Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
29
2 BHK
72
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
7
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
This property is located in one of the busiest resorts of the peninsula of Cassandra. Everyt…
$143,331
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Holiday Living in a quiet location on the outskirts of Paliouri. The building built in 1989 …
$505,277
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway, bring…
$214,066
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$284,942
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
