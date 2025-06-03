Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
32
2 BHK
83
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Rental apartments for sale in the popular seaside town of Pefkohori with a beachfront locati…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
$190,290
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go