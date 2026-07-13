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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Oraiokastro, Greece

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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 172 m²
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floor…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Oraiokastro, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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