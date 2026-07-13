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Townhouses for sale in Oraiokastro, Greece

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8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one …
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 172 m²
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floor…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Value OneValue One
3 bedroom townthouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale unfinished detached house 190 sq.m. on a plot of land 1004 sq.m.
$135,781
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Area 115 m²
For sale: a maisonette with a total area of 114.91 sq.m. , consisting of a ground floor …
$159,396
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$491,303
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Oraiokastro, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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