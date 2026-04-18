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Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$818,231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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